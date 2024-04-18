Father ordered to surrender guns after Summerlin shooting

A Family Court judge ordered attorney Dylan Houston to turn in his guns as part of a temporary custody agreement involving the man’s young children.

John Jones, the attorney for Ashley Prince and now attorney for her Ashley’s sister Lexie Page, addresses the courtroom during custody battle proceedings between Ashley Prince’s family and the father of her children Dylan Houston at Clark County Family Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

During a contentious custody hearing Wednesday, a Family Court judge ordered attorney Dylan Houston to give up his guns.

Family Court Judge Bill Henderson also acknowledged that Las Vegas homicide detectives are continuing to investigate last week’s shooting in which Houston’s father killed Houston’s ex-wife and her husband before killing himself.

Parties on both sides of the court case frequently raised their voices and spoke over each other during the hearing, which lasted for nearly three hours.

Henderson said he wanted to keep the best interest of Houston’s two children in mind as he determined temporary custody arrangements.

“It all boils down to what’s best for the children,” the judge said.

Houston and his ex-wife, Ashley Prince, were involved in a bitter custody dispute over their two children at the time of the shooting, which occurred during an April 8 deposition at a Summerlin law office. Prince and her new husband, Dennis Prince, were killed by attorney Joseph Houston.

Attorney John Jones, who previously helped represent Ashley Prince and is now representing her sister, told the judge that police are continuing to investigate Dylan Houston following the shooting.

“I don’t know anything about any Metro investigation, aside from that they are inquiring,” Henderson said during the hearing.

When asked on Wednesday if police are investigating whether Dylan Houston had any involvement in the shooting, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the department “is continuing a thorough investigation into the homicides of Dennis and Ashley Prince.”

Henderson ruled that Dylan Houston must turn over his weapons to Metro, including a weapon for which he has a concealed-carry permit. After lengthy arguments, the judge did not order anyone from Ashley Prince’s family to turn over weapons, including Ashley Prince’s father, who is a former police officer.

Dylan Houston will continue to have custodial rights to his two children while the case is ongoing. The judge ruled that Dylan Houston’s visits must be supervised by another member of his family, and that he must continue to undergo alcohol monitoring.

At multiple times during the hearing, the judge noted that there will be a high burden of proof to take away custody from a biological parent.

Joseph Houston opened fire during a deposition at Dennis Prince’s law firm, during which attorneys were set to question Katherine Houston, who is Dylan Houston’s mother and Joseph Houston’s wife. Dylan Houston was not present.

Dennis Prince was acting as his wife’s attorney in the case, while Joseph Houston was representing his son.

An emergency motion was filed by Ashley Prince’s lawyers hours after the shooting. It asked the judge to grant custody of Dylan Houston and Ashley Prince’s two young children to Ashley Prince’s sister.

In the motion, which the judge granted, attorneys alleged that Dylan Houston “knew or must have known of the intentions of his father prior to the commission of these heinous acts.”

Dylan Houston denied the accusation in his own court filing, calling the suggestion “insulting and quite speculative.”

He declined to speak with reporters following Wednesday’s hearing.

Dylan Houston’s new attorney, former Family Court Judge Gerald Hardcastle, also declined to address the accusations.

“We’re going to do it in court,” Hardcastle said.

