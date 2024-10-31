Former head of Metro foundation pleads not guilty to 19 theft charges

Police have accused Thomas Kovach of funneling almost $350,000 from the foundation to another charity, then paying himself $182,000.

Tom Kovach, executive director of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, is interviewed at the Reality Based Training Center, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The former director of the Metropolitan Police Department Foundation pleaded not guilty to 19 theft charges Thursday.

Police have accused Thomas Kovach of funneling almost $350,000 from the foundation to another charity, then paying himself $182,000.

Kovach previously faced charges in Las Vegas Justice Court but was indicted by a grand jury this month.

At a hearing before District Judge Bita Yeager, Kovach confirmed he understood the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Paola Armeni, who represents Kovach, said after court that his defense team would “strenuously defend” him.

“We believe that this case is about intent,” she told the Review-Journal, adding, “The intent to commit a crime was definitely not there.”

Kovach’s trial is scheduled to start on May 5.

The Metropolitan Police Department has alleged that between April 2018 and November 2022, Kovach diverted foundation funds to Project REAL, an organization for whom he also acted as executive director.

The foundation supports Metro’s community engagement, officer training and equipment and technology efforts. Project REAL works to educate students about the law.

Kovach knew he was supposed to ask the foundation’s board for permission but didn’t do so, according to the police report. Metro has accused him of hiding the payments by causing them to be miscoded in the foundation’s accounting system and failing to appropriately classify them in the foundation’s tax documents.

