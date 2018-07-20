Former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow sentenced

Former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to a felony wire fraud charge for misusing campaign funds in 2015.

Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow salutes after announcing his resignation during a press conference in council chambers at the City Hall on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow walks to the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to a felony wire fraud charge for misusing campaign funds in 2015. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow was sentenced to one month in prison, three months in a halfway house and eight months of home detention on Friday after pleading guilty to a felony wire fraud charge for misusing campaign funds in 2015.

Barlow resigned in January his seat representing Ward 5 on the Las Vegas City Council, and admitted to using campaign funds for personal use during his 2015 re-election bid.

Barlow is “deeply ashamed” of his conduct, he said during a January news conference where he announced his resignation.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in September 2016 that the FBI was investigating Barlow for accepting kickbacks for directing campaign dollars to consultants. Barlow confirmed the investigation but at the time denied wrongdoing. FBI agents raided Barlow’s home and issued subpoenas for financial records, inclduing dealings with political consultant Roxann McCoy and her company.

Barlow’s campaign paid McCoy and Aspire Consulting Group about $30,000 in 2015. The Ramirez Group public relations firm, which Barlow’s campaign paid $70,000 in 2016, has also been tied to the investigation.

According to Barlow’s guilty plea agreement, he used his business Allegiant Business Development LLC as a front to collect more than $49,000 in kickbacks between December 2014 and December 2015. He also accepted $17,000 in cash campaign contributions between February 2015 and May 2015 that he converted for his own personal use.

Barlow admitted hiring friends and associates to work as vendors for the Ricki Barlow for City Council political committee and directing them to submit inflated invoices. He collected kickbacks of about half the checks, according to prosecutors.

Barlow has agreed to pay about $66,000 in restitution. He was first elected to the City Council in 2007, and was in the middle of his third and final term on the City Council.

Cedric Crear, who had been on the Las Vegas Planning Commission and the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, won a March special election to succeed Barlow on the Las Vegas City Council.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.