Former model sentenced for 2019 killing of psychiatrist

Kelsey Turner appears in court for sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in November. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A former model was sentenced to prison Tuesday for killing a California psychiatrist with her boyfriend and leaving the body in the desert in 2019.

Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. She entered what is known as an Alford plea, meaning she only admitted that prosecutors had enough evidence to prove her guilt.

On Tuesday, District Judge Carli Kierny sentenced Turner to between 10 and 25 years in prison.

Police have said Burchard traveled to Las Vegas at the beginning of March 2019 to visit Turner, with whom he had an intimate relationship. Burchard’s longtime girlfriend, Judy Earp, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he had paid for Turner’s rent in Las Vegas and California.

“There’s certainly room for a lot of salactious speculation as to what the nature of the relationship was,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said during the hearing. “I think the facts of this case demonstrate though that with regards to Ms. Turner, that this was a transactional relationship, to whatever extent.”

Burchard’s body was found on March 7, 2019, in the trunk of Turner’s abandoned Mercedes-Benz C300 east of Las Vegas near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Turner’s Facebook and Instagram accounts at the time of her arrest in 2019 identified her as a model who appeared in magazines such as Playboy Italia and Maxim.

Jon “Logan” Kennison, Turner’s boyfriend, was sentenced to prison in July after pleading guilty to a murder charge. The pair’s roommate, Diana Pena, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to accessory to murder.

Pena testified to a grand jury that during Burchard’s visit, Turner became upset with him over images and messages she found on the doctor’s phone. She testified that during an argument with Turner and Kennison, she watched as Kennison swung a bat at Burchard in their home in the southeast valley.

She said Turner and Kennison initially planned to take Burchard to a hospital. Burchard had gotten into Turner’s Mercedes, but Pena said Turner began demanding that her boyfriend “knock Thomas out.” Pena testified that she saw Kennison covered in blood that night, and a baseball bat was later found with Burchard’s body.

Pena testified that the three stayed at the Rio before turning off their phones and fleeing the state. Turner was arrested on March 21, 2019, in Stockton, California.

Kennison was sentenced to between 18 and 45 years in prison for charges of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. His attorneys have written in court documents that his attack on Burchard was a “crime of passion,” and they accused Turner of being a “master manipulator he could not rebuff.”

