Former owner of Alpine Motel pleads guilty in deadly fire

Adolfo Orozco-Garcia pleaded guilty on Friday to two involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the 2019 fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments that left six people dead and 13 injured.

The former owner of the Alpine Motel Apartments has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.

Adolfo Orozco pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of performance of an act or neglect of duty in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, confirmed Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani.

Giordani declined to comment further on the case.

Orozco’s defense attorney, Dominic Gentile, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The fire on Dec. 21, 2019, left six dead, 13 injured and dozens without shelter. The criminal case had resumed in 2023 after nearly two years of delays over courtroom proceedings.

Orozco, who is also identified in court documents as Adolfo Orozco-Garcia, remains out of custody. A sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for June 3.

Prosecutors had accused Orozco of acting like a “slumlord” by failing to properly maintain the building and ignoring issues with the fire alarm system and a bolted backdoor, which prevented residents form escaping during the fire.

