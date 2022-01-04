Henderson psychologist pleads guilty to manslaughter in wife’s death

A Henderson psychologist accused of killing his attorney wife in 2015 pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Gregory "Brent" Dennis, the psychologist accused of killing his attorney wife and staging her death as a suicide, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gregory Brent Dennis, left, appears with his attorney Richard Schonfeld in court at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Dennis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in his wife's 2015 death. Her death was initially ruled a suicide. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Psychologist Gregory Brent Dennis accused of killing his attorney wife, Susan Winters, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors and lawyers for Gregory “Brent” Dennis have previously indicated that they were prepared to take the case to trial, but it was delayed in September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Dennis pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the death of his wife, 48-year-old Susan Winters, who was also a part-time North Las Vegas judge.

Dennis entered what is known as an Alford plea, which means he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to prove his guilt.

His defense attorney, Richard Schonfeld, and prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo agreed to a sentence of three to 10 years in prison for the 59-year-old, although his sentence ultimately will be decided by a judge. If a judge does not follow the agreement, then Dennis would be able to withdraw his guilty plea and potentially go to trial.

Dennis’ wife was found dead in January 2015 in the couple’s home. Her death initially was ruled a suicide, but Dennis was arrested on the murder charge in February 2017.

He has remained free on a $250,000 bail, which he posted days after his arrest.

About two months after Dennis’ arrest, the Clark County coroner’s office changed Winters’ manner of death from suicide to undetermined, which indicated that investigators could not determine how she died.

Based mainly on information provided by Dennis at the time, the coroner’s office had concluded that Winters died by suicide after consuming a lethal amount of prescription painkillers and antifreeze. Investigators later determined that Dennis had lied to police about his wife’s death, and had a financial motive to kill her, according to his arrest report.

Dennis had been dealing with a cocaine addiction that was draining his finances, and would have inherited about $2 million, including a $1 million life insurance policy, upon his wife’s death, according to the report.

An expert told a grand jury in 2017 that Winters likely had died either of an oxycodone overdose or suffocation.

