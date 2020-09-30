Judge approves $800M settlement for Route 91 victims

Robert Eglet, a lawyer for the Las Vegas mass shooting victims, has said that they probably would receive funds by the end of 2020.

People stand for the honor guard at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A judge on Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement for the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

The negotiation between MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing thousands of victims was approved one day before the third anniversary of the nation’s deadliest shooting in the modern history.

Robert Eglet, a lawyer for the Route 91 Harvest festival victims, has said that they probably would receive funds by the end of 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

