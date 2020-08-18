Judge begins hearing testimony related to deadly Alpine fire

A preliminary hearing began Tuesday afternoon in the involuntary manslaughter case against the landlord and property manager of the Alpine Motel Apartments.

A preliminary hearing began Tuesday in the involuntary manslaughter case against the landlord and property manager of the Alpine Motel Apartments, the site of the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas.

At the conclusion of the hearing, which is expected to last through next week, Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman will decide whether there is enough evidence for the owner, Adolfo Orozco, and property manager Malinda Mier to stand trial. Both defendants are out of custody after posting bail.

The pre-dawn fire at 213 N. Ninth St., an aging 41-unit building constructed in 1972 in downtown Las Vegas, left six people dead, 13 more injured and dozens displaced the week before Christmas. When firefighters arrived, authorities have said, they found residents jumping and dangling from windows on the second and third floors.

Orozco and Mier were charged on July 30 with six counts of manslaughter — one count for each victim — and 15 counts of performance of an act or neglect of duty in disregard of safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

Donning a navy suit, Orozco sat mostly still through three hours of testimony on Tuesday. Meanwhile, his co-defendant — who has said she ran a property management company for Orozco — began to weep as a Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer recalled helping move the body of a man who “was beyond help” after he had been pulled from the ground floor.

“I still remember that to this day,” said officer Nolan Daniel, who was among the first officers to arrive at the scene on Dec. 21.

In addition to Daniel’s testimony, two Metro crime scene analysts testified Tuesday regarding a combined 200-plus photos taken of the building in the days after the fire. The photos showed extensive damage to the building’s ground floor hallway, which was charred black with soot, as well as graphic photos of the victims who, unable to escape, died inside the building.

Testimony is set to resume Thursday afternoon. Mier was crying on her way out of the courtroom Tuesday evening.

Orozco also faces four counts of preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from reporting a crime with the use of a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors have said that following the fire, Orozco threatened the apartment’s live-in building manager and his fiancee and tried to persuade them not to talk to detectives “by brandishing a modified AK-47 style assault rifle and offering money” for them to leave town.

One of Orozco’s attorneys, Paola Armeni, previously suggested that the live-in manager, identified by authorities as Jason Casteel, was culpable for the deaths.

During the investigation into the fire, authorities uncovered more than 40 potential fire code violations, including a rear exit door that had been bolted shut.

Cynthia Mikell, one of the victims, lived in unit No. 13 on the ground floor — the unit closest to the rear exit. According to her family, Mikell, who was 61 and used a walker to get around, was trapped inside by the bolted door. Her body was later found in the hallway near the rear exit.

Documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal from city officials in the weeks after the fire revealed that the Alpine had not been inspected by the Las Vegas Fire Department for nearly three years, between April 2013 and March 2016.

The documents also detailed a history of fire code violations dating to 2006, including fire doors not closing properly, security bars in sleeping areas not equipped with an emergency release, and daisy-chaining extension cords and surge protectors.

