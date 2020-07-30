Owner of Alpine Motel faces manslaughter charges in fatal fire

Authorities filed involuntary manslaughter charges Thursday against Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of the downtown Las Vegas apartment building where six people died.

Las Vegas firefighters work a fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alpine Motel Apartments co-owner Malinda Mier cries while telling the story of her maintenance man who may be among the dead after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said a long list of counts were filed against Orozco and Malinda Mier, who has claimed co-ownership and upkeep of the Alpine Motel Apartments.

Orozco and Mier also face 15 counts of performance of an act or neglect of duty in disregard of safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, while Orozco also faces four counts of preventing or dissuading witness or victim from reporting crime or commencing prosecution with use of a deadly weapon.

“If these defendants had responsibly maintained the property, these six victims would be alive today” Wolfson said in a news release. “Their intentional disregard for the proper maintenance of fire alarms, fire exits and the heating system for the units directly contributed to the tragedy we saw on December 21, 2019. They had a responsibility to provide a safe environment for these people, and they failed to do that.”

Police had seized Orozco’s phone under a search warrant in February.

An investigation into the deadly Dec. 21 fire, which also left 13 injured and dozens displaced, found more than 40 potential fire code violations, including a rear exit door that had been bolted shut.

Mier had identified herself to the Review-Journal as a co-owner of the property.

Mier claimed that the building was up to code as set forth by the city, but she was not sure whether the building had a sprinkler system. She said each room had a smoke detector and there was a “fire escape” on the front of the building.

Authorities raided the property manager’s office and live-in unit in the days after the conflagration. Investigators seized a computer as well as binders and a filing cabinet of paperwork inside the unit where the manager, Jason Casteel, lived with his fiancee.

Search warrant records showed that investigators wanted inspection records and any documented resident complaints, as well as any documented communication between residents, managers and the hotel’s ownership — Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC and its managing member, Orozco.

Other records reviewed by the Review-Journal showed that Orozco and his properties were part of a 2019 Homeland Security investigation into drugs, guns and money laundering linked to the Mexican Mafia and unnamed cartels.

Orozco, a former teacher who has been described as “extremely private,” oversees a multimillion-dollar portfolio, which he amassed with his wife and four companies tied to them. That includes apartment and hotel buildings stuffed with studios, pockets of rental homes and a 6,250-square-foot mansion where the couple appear to live

Three years before the deaths at Alpine, police worked to get the downtown property shut down as a chronic nuisance, city records showed.

A Review-Journal investigation showed the property was the subject of repeated code enforcement inspections and failed fire inspections between 2013 and 2017, and had not been inspected by fire officials in the 32 months leading up to the December 2019 fire.

At the time of the fire, a rear exit door on the first floor of the apartment building was bolted shut from the outside, leaving some residents trapped. Others upstairs, choked by overwhelming smoke, resorted to jumping from second- and third-story windows to get out, including DeJoy Wilson, who at the time was three months pregnant.

In post-fire inspections of the property on Dec. 22 and 23, inspectors noted more than 40 fire code violations, including the sealed exit door, a defective fire alarm system, vending machines that blocked exit pathways and security bars in a sleeping area that had no emergency release.

After the fire, the Alpine was burglarized three separate days, according to a lawyer for the business.

