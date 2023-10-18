Judge delays murder trial in killing of Review-Journal reporter

Former Public Administrator Robert Telles filed paperwork last month to delay his murder trial in the killing of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, argues in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Clark County District Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ motion for a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Public Administrator Rita Reid dons a button with a photo of slain reporter Jeff German during a court hearing for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Telles, who is accused of murdering German, was granted a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, center, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ motion for a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County District Judge Michelle Leavitt presides during a court hearing for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, was granted a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Clark County District Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ motion for a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German, arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ motion for a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, argues in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Clark County District Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ motion for a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, left, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ motion for a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas judge has rescheduled the trial for a former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, is accused of fatally stabbing German in September 2022 over articles German had written about his conduct as an elected official. District Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ request to delay his trial on Wednesday, rescheduling it for March 18.

Telles, who is representing himself, faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older.

He requested the trial delay in part because of information that has not been released from German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after his killing.

Leavitt had approved a protocol for the devices to be searched by two Metropolitan Police Department detectives and the two prosecutors on the case, but the Nevada Supreme Court rejected the plan in a ruling released this month.

The justices ruled that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists from forcibly disclosing sources, continues to apply after a reporter’s death. The case was remanded back to District Court, and the justices called on the lower court to implement the Review-Journal’s plan to have the devices searched by a “taint team” composed of former U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen and former Clark County District Attorney David Roger.

Leavitt said Wednesday that she would like the search process to begin “as soon as possible.” She said details of the search process will be determined at a hearing set for next week.

The judge scheduled another hearing in the case for Thursday morning for attorneys to discuss discovery issues and evidence that Telles said he has yet to receive from prosecutors.

Telles has pleaded not guilty and has claimed that what prosecutors called “overwhelming evidence” against him was planted at his home. According to prosecutors, the evidence against him includes his DNA that was found under German’s fingernails, and clothing at Telles’ home that matched the description of a man seen wandering German’s neighborhood before he was attacked.

Throughout the court proceedings, Telles has claimed he was the victim of police misconduct. Telles told the judge on Wednesday that attorney Gary Modafferi will be acting as his “co-counsel” for a requested Franks hearing, which is a hearing that addresses if a search warrant was obtained using true statements from a police officer.

Modafferi said he will not be representing Telles in court, but that he is advising Telles “on the constitutional issues he is raising.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.