Judge postpones preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs, former Raiders wide receiver, arrives at the courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. He is accused of DUI resulting in death. On Thursday, the preliminary hearing in the case was postponed until May.

The preliminary hearing in the DUI case of former Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been postponed until May.

David Chesnoff, one of Ruggs’ attorneys, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that “various inspections” still have to occur, but he did not elaborate.

During a preliminary hearing, which was previously scheduled for Thursday, a judge would have determined if there is enough evidence for Ruggs to stand trial on felony charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Ruggs also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence in connection with the Nov. 2 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured his girlfriend.

The preliminary hearing was rescheduled for May 19, Chesnoff said.

Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph seconds before the fiery predawn crash. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Lawyers in the case have been disputing whether prosecutors can access medical records for Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington.

A judge has previously ruled the prosecutors could only access the results of Ruggs’ blood tests and testimony from medical professionals about the tests.

In January, Zimmerman ruled that prosecutors could access Washington’s medical records, reversing a decision from Justice of the Peace Robert Walsh to block their release.

Washington’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, filed court records last week asking for a District Court judge to rule that Zimmerman “abused her discretion because the Order is a clearly erroneous interpretation and application of applicable law.”

Washington is not facing any charges related to the Nov. 2 crash, but prosecutors have said they are trying to prove that she suffered substantial bodily harm in the crash.

In court records, Christiansen wrote that Washington “maintains her objection” to prosecutors accessing her medical records.

