Judge sets bail at $1M for man accused of stalking Lombardo, family

Stanley Weaver III, 28, has been charged with electronically stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family.

A Las Vegas judge Thursday morning set bail at $1 million for a man accused of harassing Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family.

Stanley Weaver III, 28, faces felony counts of stalking and a misdemeanor count of destroying property.

Weaver refused to be transported from the Clark County Detention Center to a court hearing Thursday morning, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson.

On Sunday, Weaver went to a neighborhood to find the home a relative of Lombardo’s and ended up throwing a rock at a neighbor’s home breaking a window, the prosecutor said.

Dickerson asked bail to be increased to $1 million and provided an overview of the allegations against Weaver to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman.

Weaver allegedly electronically stalked Lombardo and the governor’s family over the past few months. Dickerson described Weaver as being prolific on social media and videotaping some of his actions.

Weaver faces a new arson charge in connection with him attempting to burn down his own home, Dickerson said. In addition, Weaver faces additional stalking charges. Both new cases had a hearing set for Thursday afternoon but Dickerson said they would all be consolidated into one case.

Goodman increased bail to $1 million despite objection from the public defender’s office.

“I can’t have him back on the streets,” Goodman said.

He said he would grant Weaver’s release only to a locked facility that would provide Weaver with mental health care.

Weaver is due in court on March 21.

