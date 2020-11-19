Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Nevada lawmakers with public jobs

In a minute order Wednesday, District Judge Jim Crockett said that Nevada Policy Research Institute “clearly lacks standing” to bring the challenges against the lawmakers.

A Clark County judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a conservative think tank that challenged the ability of several sitting state lawmakers to serve on the Legislature while holding public jobs.

NPRI filed the lawsuit in July alleging that nine public employees — including Democratic leaders Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro — cannot hold both elected positions and public jobs under the separation of powers clause of the state constitution.

NPRI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cannizzaro and fellow Democratic state Sen. Melanie Scheible both work as deputy district attorneys in Clark County, while Frierson and Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, work as deputy public defenders. Assemblywomen Selena Torres and Brittney Miller, both D-Las Vegas, work for the Clark County School District; Sen. Heidi Seevers Gansert, R-Reno, works for the University of Nevada, Reno; and Assemblyman Glen Leavitt, R-Boulder City, works for the Regional Transportation Commission.

In the order, Crockett wrote that in previous cases challenging the separation of power, NPRI had been able to enlist people who could show that they were harmed by the lawmakers holding a publicly paid job. This time, however, the group filed the lawsuit on its own.

“Nevada Policy Research Institute clearly lacks standing to bring this suit and thus the Motion to Dismiss must be GRANTED,” Crockett wrote.

