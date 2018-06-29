Jury convicts Las Vegas man of 2 murders

A Las Vegas man was convicted Thursday of killing his ex-girlfriend and another man just hours after she called police to report a previous attack.

A Las Vegas man was convicted Thursday of killing his ex-girlfriend and another man just hours after she called police to report a previous attack.

Keith Barlow, 63, faces the death penalty in a separate stage of his trial set to begin next week.

In early 2013, Danielle Woods called police after Barlow put a stun gun to her neck in an alley near the apartment she shared with her new boyfriend, Donnie Cobb.

The victims reported the incident to patrol officers from their apartment at 2140 S. Paradise Road.

Two hours later, officers were back at the apartment, where Woods, 37, and Cobb, 40, had been shot dead in the living room.

At the time of the killings, detectives pointed to a history of domestic violence against Woods at the hands of Barlow, dating back to 1997.

At trial, prosecutors said DNA on the gun used in the killing matched Barlow’s.

