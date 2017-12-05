Jury spares life of Las Vegas man who killed girl, mother

A Las Vegas man was sentenced life in prison Tuesday for the April 2012 beating deaths of a mother and her young daughter. Prosecutors wanted capital punishment.

Bryan Clay, convicted of raping and murdering a mother and her 10-year-old daughter, makes an emotional plea to the jury during the penalty phase of his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the April 2012 beating deaths of a mother and her young daughter.

Bryan Clay, 27, was sentenced by the same jury that convicted him last week of raping and murdering Ignacia “Yadira” Martinez, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Karla, in an attack that nearly killed the woman’s husband.

The victims were beaten with a claw hammer.

Prosecutors asked the jury to impose a death sentence.

On Monday, Clay took the stand and begged the all-women jury to spare his life. He said he lives to watch his 5-year-old daughter grow.

He also expressed gratitude for the murder victims’ relatives, who have publicly forgiven him.

“I try to accept the forgiveness from this family, but I don’t feel like they should forgive me,” he said.

Clay ended his statement to jurors by saying: “I heard God’s forgiveness is limitless, and I hope God can forgive me. I hope that everybody else can forgive me.”

