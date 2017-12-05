ad-fullscreen
Courts

Jury spares life of Las Vegas man who killed girl, mother

By Brianna Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2017 - 2:13 pm
 

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the April 2012 beating deaths of a mother and her young daughter.

Bryan Clay, 27, was sentenced by the same jury that convicted him last week of raping and murdering Ignacia “Yadira” Martinez, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Karla, in an attack that nearly killed the woman’s husband.

The victims were beaten with a claw hammer.

Prosecutors asked the jury to impose a death sentence.

On Monday, Clay took the stand and begged the all-women jury to spare his life. He said he lives to watch his 5-year-old daughter grow.

He also expressed gratitude for the murder victims’ relatives, who have publicly forgiven him.

“I try to accept the forgiveness from this family, but I don’t feel like they should forgive me,” he said.

Clay ended his statement to jurors by saying: “I heard God’s forgiveness is limitless, and I hope God can forgive me. I hope that everybody else can forgive me.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Courts Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like