Jury spares life of Las Vegas man who killed girl, mother

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the April 2012 beating deaths of a mother and her young daughter.
Bryan Clay, 27, was sentenced by the same jury that convicted him last week of raping and murdering Ignacia “Yadira” Martinez, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Karla, in an attack that nearly killed the woman’s husband.
The victims were beaten with a claw hammer.
Prosecutors asked the jury to impose a death sentence.
On Monday, Clay took the stand and begged the all-women jury to spare his life. He said he lives to watch his 5-year-old daughter grow.
He also expressed gratitude for the murder victims’ relatives, who have publicly forgiven him.
“I try to accept the forgiveness from this family, but I don’t feel like they should forgive me,” he said.
Clay ended his statement to jurors by saying: “I heard God’s forgiveness is limitless, and I hope God can forgive me. I hope that everybody else can forgive me.”
