Las Vegas casino sues NHL’s Evander Kane over $500K in gambling markers
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Monday alleging San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane failed to pay back gambling markers the casino extended to him.
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has 500,000 more reasons to dislike Las Vegas.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Monday in Clark County District Court alleging Kane failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers the casino extended to him in April.
The court documents state Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, took out eight credits of varying amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 on or about April 15. That date would have fallen between games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Cosmopolitan also seeks repayment of legal fees associated with the lawsuit.
Kane, who signed a seven-year deal with the Sharks in 2018 worth $49 million, is notorious for his ongoing feud with Knights bruiser Ryan Reaves.
Representatives of the Sharks and Cosmopolitan weren’t immediately available for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
