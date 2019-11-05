Las Vegas casino sues NHL’s Evander Kane over $500K in gambling markers

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Monday alleging San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane failed to pay back gambling markers the casino extended to him.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) argues with a referee after fighting with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) fights with San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) argues with a referee after fighting with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) skates with the puck under pressure from Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has 500,000 more reasons to dislike Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Monday in Clark County District Court alleging Kane failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers the casino extended to him in April.

The court documents state Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, took out eight credits of varying amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 on or about April 15. That date would have fallen between games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Cosmopolitan also seeks repayment of legal fees associated with the lawsuit.

Kane, who signed a seven-year deal with the Sharks in 2018 worth $49 million, is notorious for his ongoing feud with Knights bruiser Ryan Reaves.

Representatives of the Sharks and Cosmopolitan weren’t immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.