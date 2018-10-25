Courts

Las Vegas ex-doctor gets year in prison for health care fraud

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2018 - 3:34 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2018 - 9:37 pm

A former Las Vegas doctor was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison in connection with a sweeping crackdown on health care fraud by the Department of Justice.

Horace Guerra, a family doctor and a former managing partner of Incera LLC, pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Authorities said he provided pre-signed prescription pads to Robert Harvey, a surgical technician, and Alejandro Incera, a nurse practitioner, who wrote opioid prescriptions for patients without a legitimate medical purpose.

Harvey and Incera, who also have pleaded guilty, are set to be sentenced in January.

Prosecutors claimed the conspiracy racked up $3.7 million in combined losses.

The nationwide health care fraud crackdown included 165 doctors, nurses and other licensed professionals, and encompassed a total of 601 people charged in schemes that started in July 2017 and involved more than $2 billion in false billings, authorities said.

The Justice Department called it the “largest health care fraud enforcement action” in the agency’s history.

As part of his plea, Guerra agreed to surrender his Nevada medical license.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Courts
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Courts Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like