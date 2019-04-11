Las Vegas judge sends man to prison for DUI that caused 2 deaths

Antonio Macedo is escorted out of the courtroom following his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Macedo was sentenced to 10-30 years for a car crash with another vehicle that killed two people while driving under the influence. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Prosecutor Thomas Moskal speaks during the sentencing hearing for Antonio Macedo at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Macedo was sentenced to 10-30 years for a car crash with another vehicle that killed two people while driving under the influence. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A man convicted of killing two people in a DUI crash was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Julius Blankenship, 43, and Jennifer Taylor-Beasinger, 49, died in August after 39-year-old Antonio Romualdo-Macedo crashed his BMW into the back of a sedan that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 11, near Boulder City.

Victims’ family members urged District Judge Jerry Wiese II to give Romualdo-Macedo the maximum sentence for his two counts of DUI resulting in death.

Nine of the victims’ children, siblings and parents spoke about the effect their loss had on their lives. One woman ran out of the courtroom sobbing and collapsed in the hallway.

“I know that when you lose family members, there’s nothing that brings them back,” Wiese said, choking back tears. “My challenge as a judge is to balance justice with mercy.”

Romualdo-Macedo was sentenced to a total of 10 to 30 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 10 years.

