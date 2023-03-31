Las Vegas lawyer pleads not guilty to Ponzi scheme, assault charge dropped

Matthew Beasley was indicted Wednesday in connection with the Ponzi scheme, which prosecutors allege he used to fund an “opulent lifestyle.”

A Las Vegas lawyer accused of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges, the same day a federal assault charge against him was dismissed.

Matthew Beasley was indicted Wednesday in connection with the Ponzi scheme, which prosecutors allege he used to fund an “opulent lifestyle” of luxury homes, cars and recreational vehicles. He has been in custody since he was arrested last year after he was shot by FBI agents at his Las Vegas home during an investigation into the scheme.

He was charged with one count of assault on a federal officer, but the case was dismissed without prejudice on Friday, according to a court order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah.

Beasley appeared in court wearing a gray prison uniform and pleaded not guilty to five counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering charges during a hearing in front of Youchah on Friday afternoon.

His attorney, Jacqueline Tirinnanzi, asked for the judge to delay a detention hearing “in light of the motion to dismiss on the other case.” The judge ordered Beasley to appear in court again on April 7, and he was taken into custody at the end of the hearing.

Beasley has been accused in lawsuits of operating the Ponzi scheme with his business partner, Jeffrey Judd, and targeting members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Judd is not facing criminal charges.

Hundreds of people invested more than $460 million into the Ponzi scheme, according to Wednesday’s indictment.

The scheme was pitched as an investment to earn annual returns of 50 percent by lending money to slip-and-fall victims awaiting checks after the settlement of their lawsuits, according to a civil complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Instead, Beasley used money from new investors to pay earlier investors and create the illusion that personal injury plaintiffs existed, the indictment states.

Prosecutors have said that Beasley “repeatedly confessed” to his involvement in the Ponzi scheme during a standoff with federal agents at his Las Vegas home. Beasley was shot in the chest and shoulder after pointing a gun towards agents, and he then refused to leave his home for several hours.

He is facing a charge of assault on a federal officer in a separate federal court case.

