Las Vegas man accused of threatening to kill California families

A federal grand jury indicted a Las Vegas man Tuesday after he sent text messages threatening to kill two Californians and their families, according to the Department of Justice.

The defendant, Idriss Qibaa, 28, was charged with two counts of interstate communications, Jason Frierson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada, said in a DOJ news release.

The federal statute that deals with interstate communications prohibits someone from sending threats to injure someone across state lines.

According to the criminal complaint, Qibaa sent the messages, which contained threats to injure and kill the victims, in July. But the FBI was made aware of a “threatening communications scheme” by Qibaa on April 1.

Qibaa had an online presence on social media and at his website Unlocked4life.com, the complaint said. The website, which was still live on Wednesday, features ads selling Instagram followers and a “Team Unlocked” membership, which comes at an advertised price of $7,500 “to join forever” and “make internet money from your phone.”

According to the complaint, the website also offered customers the option to purchase TLO, a service that allows people to find information like someone’s potential address or phone number. Such information could then be posted online to “doxx” people, the complaint said.

Podcast appearance

On January 18, Qibaa appeared on a podcast called “No Jumper” during which he explained he had been making money by locking people out of their social media accounts and charging them to regain access, according to the complaint.

Six victims listed in the complaint encountered Qibaa through his online profiles. The alleged victims of the communications that Qibaa is currently facing charges in connection with included his landlord, real estate agent and dentist.

According to court records, the dentist, who owns a practice in Beverly Hills, received messages from Qibaa on July 19 including “I will come and shoot you myself” and “Children-Main Targets,” accompanied by his children’s names, after he had refused to start a business relationship with Qibaa.

“I just feel bad for ur kids,” Qibaa messaged from one of his accounts, records show. “If you had one ounce of love or care for them you’d never dare speak to me this way or treat me this way.”

Qibaa’s relationship with his landlord and real estate agent soured after he failed to pick up a transponder to enter his rental property and was ID’d by security guards, records show.

In custody

The complaint said that on July 24, he sent more than 70 text messages to his landlord and real estate agent, including “I’d rather take a life sentence for murdering you then this” and “I’ll go to jail happily.”

If convicted, Qibaa faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on both counts of interstate communications, according to the news release.

Qibaa is in custody and is scheduled to appear in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler on Friday for an arraignment and plea hearing.

The FBI Las Vegas Field Office and the Beverly Hills Police Department are investigating the case, Frierson said.

