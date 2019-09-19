Las Vegas man receives prison term for stealing guns at SHOT Show

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for stealing guns at a trade show earlier this year.

Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 19, 2016. A Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 19 to two years in federal prison for stealing guns at the trade show. (John Locher/AP)

Jamikko Foster, 27, pleaded guilty in June to theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

He was sentenced on Thursday, and his co-defendant in the case, 28-year-old Eduardo Limon, will be sentenced in October, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas.

The pair worked as forklift operators during the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, according to a criminal complaint. Limon pleaded guilty in June to possession of a stolen firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Police said Foster and Limon stole at least 65 firearms, including machine guns and rifles, from four companies — Remington Arms, LKCI, Blaser USA and Legacy Sports International — during the trade show in January.

Authorities traced the weapons to the apartments of Foster and Limon, noting in the complaint that neither had any weapons registered.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II sentenced Foster to an additional two years of supervised release after he serves his sentence, during which time Foster must complete 1,000 hours of community service.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

