Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for distributing child porn

A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison for distributing child pornography through the Kik Messenger app, the Justice Department announced.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison for distributing child pornography through the Kik Messenger app, the Justice Department announced.

Cyrus Orlando Ortega, 28, distributed more than 600 images and videos from Sept. 27, 2019, to Nov. 1, 2019, in exchange for more images from other users on the instant messaging app, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas.

“The images and videos depicted underage victims — some as young as infants — being sexually exploited,” the news release stated.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey also sentenced Ortega to a lifetime of supervision.

Ortega pleaded guilty in June to one count of distribution of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI, according to the news release.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.