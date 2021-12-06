70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Courts

Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for distributing child porn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 2:12 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison for distributing child pornography through the Kik Messenger app, the Justice Department announced.

Cyrus Orlando Ortega, 28, distributed more than 600 images and videos from Sept. 27, 2019, to Nov. 1, 2019, in exchange for more images from other users on the instant messaging app, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas.

“The images and videos depicted underage victims — some as young as infants — being sexually exploited,” the news release stated.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey also sentenced Ortega to a lifetime of supervision.

Ortega pleaded guilty in June to one count of distribution of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI, according to the news release.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
3
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
4
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
5
Video shows minivan driver targeting fleeing kids in Las Vegas
Video shows minivan driver targeting fleeing kids in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada jury says health insurer shorted ER docs
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

A jury in Nevada has found one of the nation’s largest health insurers liable for underpaying millions of dollars to out-of-network emergency medical providers in what plaintiffs’ attorneys argued was a systematic bid to boost company profits.