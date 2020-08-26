Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison distributing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, according to a release from the Justice Department.

(Getty Images)

Tanoo Senethavilay, 37, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, plus three years of supervised release.

Court records show that Senethavilay sold about a half-pound of fentanyl for cash in August and September of 2017, the release said. He has a criminal record including convictions for robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted grand larceny, unlawful carry of a concealed weapon and driving under the influence.

