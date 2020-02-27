Las Vegas pastor indicted in sexual abuse case

A judge ordered a Las Vegas pastor facing sexual abuse allegations held on $800,000 bail on Thursday as prosecutors announced an indictment against him and his wife.

Bramwell Retana, 44, who is accused of sexually abusing girls at his church, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, Jan. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered a Las Vegas pastor facing a long list of sexual abuse allegations held on $800,000 bail Thursday as prosecutors announced an indictment against him and his wife.

Bramwell Bernardo Retana, 44, is charged with a total of 55 felony counts, including sexual assault with a minor, lewdness with a child younger than 14, first-degree kidnapping, child abuse and luring a child with a computer to engage in a sexual act.

Ana Villalobos-Casares, the wife of the pastor of Iglesia Cristiana Oasis De Paz, was indicted on one count of preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from reporting a crime.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said it began investigating Retana last year after a girl told her parents that he had been sexually abusing her for more than a year. He was arrested Dec. 20.

Since then, authorities have identified at least eight victims. District Judge Cristina Silva set Retana’s bail at $100,00 for each victim.

The allegations range from the pastor leaving pornography up on his church computer for the children to see, to kissing girls’ feet and asking girls to spit in his mouth when he was “thirsty,” according to prosecutors.

In the most recent case, a girl told police that Retana had instructed her to keep quiet after he touched her over her clothes during a youth Christmas event in 2016 at the church, which he and his wife founded at 2020 Michael Way in March 2004.

According to authorities, his wife had known about the abuse since at least May, when she learned that Retana had kissed a girl.

Days before her husband’s December arrest, she was overheard on the phone with the first girl who came forward, telling her, “Sorry for talking to you that way. I thought you were trying to steal my husband.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.