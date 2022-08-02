100°F
Las Vegas restaurant owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2022 - 4:26 pm
 
Casa Don Juan restaurant in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas restaurant owner pleaded guilty Tuesday to tax evasion.

Raul Gil, 63, owned and operated three Casa Don Juan restaurants and was accused of directing his bookkeeper to prepare false books and under report sales by approximately $5.1 million from 2014 to 2018, according to the Department of Justice.

Gil provided the phony records to his tax preparer, meaning the restaurant and Gil’s personal tax returns for those years were false.

During a 2018 audit, Gil told his accountant to provide false profit and loss statements to the IRS, directed his bookkeeper to provide false daily cash and sales reports and told special agents that the reports and records were accurate, according to the DOJ.

Gil caused a total tax loss of approximately $1.6 million, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison at a Nov. 10 sentencing.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

