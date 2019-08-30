Las Vegas sledgehammer killing suspect ordered held without bail

A judge ordered a 36-year-old man accused of randomly bludgeoning a woman to death with a sledgehammer early Thursday at a Las Vegas laundromat held without bail on Friday.

Clinton Taylor appears in court on August 30, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge ordered a 36-year-old man accused of randomly bludgeoning a woman to death with a sledgehammer early Thursday at a Las Vegas laundromat held without bail on Friday.

Clinton Taylor, who faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon, told police that he had “smashed two people” with a sledgehammer, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman, reading from an police report.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pete Thunell told the judge that authorities are still investigating Taylor.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a woman called 911 from the central valley laundromat shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday to report a man outside with a sledgehammer. The woman said she was doing her laundry alone at 1076 N. Rancho Drive, just north of Washington Avenue.

While still on the phone with police, the woman screamed and the phone call dropped, Spencer said. After officers arrived at the scene, they found her dead.

Police arrested Taylor behind the laundromat. He had a sledgehammer in his hands and blood on him, Spencer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.