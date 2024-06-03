Law office closes after Summerlin shooting that killed attorney, wife

A statement posted Monday to the Prince Law Group’s website announced that the firm is closing, two months after Dennis Prince and his wife were killed in a shooting at the office.

Clark County DA says judge is biased, should be removed from all criminal cases

The law office of Dennis Prince announced Monday that the firm is closing, two months after Prince and his wife were killed by his wife’s former father-in-law in a shooting at the office.

The Prince Law Group firm, located inside the City National Bank Building at 10801 W. Charleston Blvd., opened exactly five years ago, on June 3, 2019.

“While we hoped to continue Dennis’s legacy, we simply could not persevere without him,” said a statement posted on the firm’s website. “It has been our pleasure to represent so many deserving clients over the past five years.”

Prince and his fourth wife, 30-year-old Ashley Prince, were embroiled in a contentious custody dispute with Ashley Prince’s former husband, Dylan Houston. Dennis Prince, 57, had joined his wife’s attorneys to represent her, and Dylan Houston was being represented by his father, 77-year-old Joseph Houston.

Joseph Houston shot and killed Dennis and Ashley Prince during a deposition at Dennis Prince’s office on April 8. Houston then turned the gun on himself.

Dennis Prince was a father of four, including a newborn baby he had with Ashley Prince. He was a prominent civil litigator in Nevada, and his firm focused on personal injury, insurance law and commercial law.

“A special thanks to the attorneys and staff of Prince Law Group who have made the success of the firm possible,” read the statement posted on the firm’s website. “In spite of this tragedy, they have showed bravery and resilience beyond measure. We are forever grateful for their hard work and dedication in bringing the firm to an honorable close.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.