Woman slain in Summerlin law office ‘wanted the best life’ for kids

Ashley Prince, 30, was fighting for sole custody of her two oldest kids when she was killed by attorney Joseph Houston during a deposition at a Summerlin law office on Monday.

This collage shows, from left, Joseph Houston, Dennis Prince, Ashley Prince and Dylan Houston. Joseph Houston shot and killed Dennis and Ashley Prince before taking his own life. Ashley was the ex-wife of Dylan, Joseph’s son. (Austin Schneider/Prince Family/Instagram/Resnick & Louis, PC)

Whatever Ashley Prince did, she did with her kids in mind.

“They were always her first intention,” said her younger sister, Lexie Page. “She wanted the best life for them.”

Prince, 30, was fighting for sole custody of her two oldest kids when she was killed by attorney Joseph Houston during a deposition at a Summerlin law office on Monday. Houston, her former father-in-law, also fatally shot Prince’s new husband, prominent 57-year-old lawyer Dennis Prince, before turning the gun on himself. Houston was representing his son Dylan in the case.

Page, Ashley’s younger sister, is currently watching over her sister’s oldest kids, ages 4 and 5. The two children — a son and daughter — adore their mother and talk about her all the time.

“They love her so much,” Page said.

Page, 27, described Ashley as a colorful and adoring mom. She was the oldest of four kids and often guided her siblings through life’s milestones. She grew up in Las Vegas, attending both Bishop Gorman High School and Palo Verde High.

After graduating from Palo Verde, Ashley began working as a designer for her mom’s company, Inside Interiors.

She had a good eye for nice-looking things, her sister said. And she always made sure the holidays were special. She mapped Santa’s route for her kids, wrapped their presents with big bows and decorated the tree extravagantly.

“Christmas was always beautiful when she was around,” Page said.

Ashley looked forward to watching her kids grow up. She talked about trips she would take them on and enjoyed watching her daughter at dance and gymnastics, Page said. She was excited that she would be starting kindergarten soon.

Ashley would often tell her family: “I love you to the moon and back.”

She and Dennis Prince had been together for about two years, according to Page. They married last year in a private ceremony on a beach in California.

Dennis’ adult children, Scot Prince and Taylor See Prince, said Ashley was a lovely and kind stepmother and was amazing to their little brother, who is 9.

“She was really generous with her thoughts, and she made huge efforts for us,” Prince See said. “And she loved our dad.”

Dennis and Ashley had an infant daughter, who Page called the missing piece to their blended family. Ashley is survived by her three kids, her mom, Julie Page, her dad, Paul Page, and her two other siblings, Bryce Page and Maddie Page.

“She had a personality and a livelihood that she not only wanted the best for herself, but everyone around her,” Lexie Page said. “She would go through great lengths to get that.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.