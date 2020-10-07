Lawsuit against Dana White in sex-tape case dismissed

Dana White’s lawyers had filed court papers seeking to toss out the suit, calling it a “smear” effort and new attempt to extort money from White through the civil court system.

In this image from video, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White speaks during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

Ernesto Joshua Ramos, left, walks to Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with his attorney Gabriel Grasso to plead guilty to an extortion charge Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

In this image from video, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White speaks during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

A Clark County judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit against UFC President Dana White filed by the man convicted of trying to extort him in a sex-tape scandal.

The suit, filed by Ernesto Joshua Ramos, accused White of breaking a deal to pay him $450,000 in return for not disclosing White’s name after the criminal case closed.

Ramos, 43, a real estate agent and personal trainer, served less than a year in prison for the $200,000 extortion attempt that was secretly recorded by the FBI with White’s cooperation.

District Judge David Jones ruled from the bench following an hourlong hearing Wednesday that Ramos did not have a valid contract with White and tossed out the case against both White and co-defendant UFC.

Attorney Ian Christopherson, who is representing Ramos, said the judge is wrong, and he would appeal the decision to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Ramos revealed White as the victim in the extortion attempt when he filed the suit in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. German is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Support our journalism.