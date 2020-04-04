77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Investigations

UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2020 - 4:10 pm
 

UFC President Dana White was named in a lawsuit filed late Friday as the alleged prominent Las Vegas businessman victimized in a $200,000 sex-tape extortion.

His name was included in the Clark County District Court suit filed against White by the man who served time for the sensational crime.

White, 50, who has prominent Republican connections and is globally known, runs the Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship, the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world.

The man charged in the extortion scheme, Ernesto Joshua Ramos, ended up pleading guilty in federal court and served a 366-day prison sentence.

Ramos on Friday accused White in his suit of breaking a deal in April 2016 to pay him $450,000 in return for not disclosing White’s name after the criminal case closed.

Ramos, 42, a real estate agent and personal trainer, also claims in the suit that he did not demand money from White. And he alleges White’s lawyers provided false derogatory information about him to the FBI to get agents to investigate Ramos on extortion charges.

White and the other defendants have not yet had the opportunity to respond to the allegations in court. Multiple attempts Saturday to reach White directly, as well as his lawyer Don Campbell, have been unsuccessful.

Early in the criminal case, a federal magistrate judge signed an unusual protective order prohibiting disclosure of the businessman’s name — not even his initials — or company in any public filings.

The criminal case, first reported by the Review-Journal in 2015, stemmed from what prosecutors alleged was an October 2014 secret, overseas rendezvous between an unnamed businessman and an adult nightclub dancer. White at the time was overseeing a UFC event in Brazil, the civil suit states.

White, who was married, had been seeing the stripper at the club for months, paying her large sums of money to dance for him, according to the civil Complaint.

The stripper, Ramos’ live-in girlfriend, taped herself and White without White’s knowledge having sex in their hotel room in Brazil, according to the suit. She used her cellphone.

FBI agents arrested Ramos in Las Vegas in January 2015 and charged him with trying to extort $200,000 from the businessman after the encounter overseas with the dancer. FBI agents videotaped the exchange of the money between him and Ramos during a late-night meeting at the businessman’s office, the government alleged.

The civil suit, prepared by Las Vegas attorney Ian Christopherson, claims White and his lawyers offered Ramos money during the criminal case to persuade him to plead guilty. But the suit said they did not come through with any cash after he admitted in court to the crime.

“The actions of White were fraudulent, oppressive and designed to encourage Ramos to plead guilty so he could negotiate a substantial settlement, which would prevent the disclosure of his actions at trial for the personal benefit of White and his related businesses and interest,” the suit alleges.

The UFC, which also is a defendant in the suit, was sold for about $4 billion in July 2016. Part of the deal included allowing White to continue to stage events and remain the face of the UFC.

Ramos tried to withdraw his guilty plea agreement in June 2016 after the nondisclosure negotiations with White fell through. But following a hearing, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro denied his bid. A federal appeals panel later upheld Navarro’s decision.

Christopherson was convicted of tax evasion in 2012 and later suspended from practicing law, but the Nevada Supreme Court reinstated his license in July 2018.

Ramos was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2015. He was accused of demanding $200,000 from the businessman by threatening in text messages and cellphone conversations to make public sex tapes.

Ramos pleaded guilty in November 2015 to one felony count of use of a facility of interstate communication to promote extortion and later was sentenced to prison. He is now a free man.

As part of his plea deal with the government, Ramos agreed to turn over any remaining sex tapes and confirm that no others exist.

An FBI complaint against Ramos in 2015 identified the businessman only as a married local resident who has two minor children and who is “part-owner of a well-known business” with access to a company jet.

Over a two-year period, the businessman tipped the stripper roughly $200,000, usually at $10,000 per visit, to dance and have sex with him in a private room at an adult nightclub, the complaint said.

The stripper’s name also was not revealed in court documents, and she was not charged.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. German is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Support our journalism.

MOST READ
1
Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures
Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures
2
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
3
‘Rock bottom:’ Evicted family living in 200-square-foot office
‘Rock bottom:’ Evicted family living in 200-square-foot office
4
Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe
Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe
5
Lee’s Discount Liquor offering delivery service in Las Vegas
Lee’s Discount Liquor offering delivery service in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Jon Jones DWI Arrest Video
Video was released on Friday from an officer's body cam of UFC champion Jon Jones going through a sobriety test and before being arrested. Jones was arrested early Thursday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.
UFC Brasilia happens in empty arena - VIDEO
Despite coronavirus canceling many other planned sporting events, UFC Brasilia went on as scheduled on Mar. 14, though no fans were permitted to attend. Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns took home performance bonuses for their wins in the main and co-main events, respectively. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAC suspends combat sports through March 25 - Video
The Nevada Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sports licenses through March 25 in order to protect the health and safety of those working and competing in the events from coronavirus. Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss what this means for future events the UFC have on their schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adesanya-Romero defend their performances at UFC 248 - VIDEO
Israel Adesanya retained the UFC middleweight belt by defeating Yoel Romero via unanimous decision, but the fight came under criticism for there being a lack of action. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says UFC 248 main event was a terrible fight - VIDEO
At the post-fight press conference UFC president Dana White expressed his displeasure with UFC 248's main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Official Weigh-In Results - Video
All but one fighter made weight for UFC 248. Emily Whitmire came in heavy for the strawweight limit by 1.5 pounds. All fighters involved in title fights hit the mark making Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero official. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sean O'Malley Says His Performance at UFC 248 Will Remind Everyone Who He Is - VIDEO
UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley explains what his two-year hiatus from competing in the octagon was like, what he missed most about fighting in his time away and what he thinks his strengths are against Jose Quinonez at UFC 248. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Staredowns - VIDEO
All fighters on the UFC 248 main card faced off at media day at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, including Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk who will fight for the women's strawweight title and middleweights Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero who will do battle for the division's belt on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena.
Israel Adesanya says McGregor and Rousey's rise helped him with UFC fame
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya discusses how he's prepared to handle the fame that comes with having a title belt by studying what others like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor have done before him. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joanna Jedrzejczyk explains her intent with gas mask meme - VIDEO
UFC Strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted a meme of herself in a gas mask next to her Chinese opponent Zhang Weili and later deleted it from Instagram. At a media day, Jedrzejczyk explained what her intent was with that post and fired back at Weili who had said earlier in the day that she was still angry over the joke. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zhang Weili Still Angry Over Her Opponent's Coronavirus Joke - VIDEO
UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili discusses how she fled her native China to train in Las Vegas due to the spread of the coronavirus and responds to jokes her opponent, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, made about the outbreak ahead of their UFC 248 title bout. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC president says McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch is the fight to make
After Conor McGregor's first-round demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, UFC president Dana White said a rematch between "The Notorious" and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the fight to make next. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-In Staredowns - VIDEO
The UFC 246 fight card, featuring a welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, is official, minus one planned bout. In place of Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso, a bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode' Osbourne will move up to the pay-per-view main card. All fighters competing on the card faced off during the ceremonial weigh-ins at The Park Theater.
McGregor: "All their eyes are lighting up when 'The Notorious' name is mentioned" - VIDEO
Conor McGregor says he knows that other fighter's eyes light up at the chance of facing him as it usually means a dramatic increase in pay. Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman spoke about why they'd face McGregor next and Donald Cerrone explained how he's affected his payday for UFC 246. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Maycee Barber Doing All She Can to Become the UFC's Youngest Champion - VIDEO
As 21-year-old Maycee Barber begins her quest to become the youngest champion in the UFC, she must first face a competitor in women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi - a veteran of the sport who is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246- Media Day Staredowns
With UFC 246 fight week underway, fighters from five featured bouts, including the co-main event women's bantamweight contest between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, faced off at media day in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Cerrone Highlights and Staredown - VIDEO
Ahead of their welterweight bout at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone were respectful of one another, despite having traded barbs close to four years ago at another press conference. Their bout will serve as the five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST