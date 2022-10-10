Lawsuit: Henderson police placed bag on man’s head, beat him

Ricky Anderson Jr. alleged in the complaint that he was beaten and bled from his head, but he denied ever threatening violence against the officers.

A man has filed a lawsuit against the Henderson Police Department alleging that officers put a bag over his head and beat him while he was in custody.

Ricky J. Anderson Jr. filed the complaint against police and the city of Henderson on Oct. 3, stating that he was battered by officers at the Henderson Detention Center after he was arrested on Nov. 2, 2020.

“While in custody, Plaintiff was removed from his cell, handcuffed to a chair and a bag was placed over his head by the HPD Officers,” the lawsuit read.

Anderson said he was beaten and bled from his head. The lawsuit claimed that the attack was unprovoked because Anderson did not threaten violence against the officers at any point.

Henderson police deferred to the city for comment, and a spokesman for the city said they had not been served with the lawsuit as of Monday. Anderson is represented by Brian Lunt, who could not be reached.

The lawsuit did not name the officers or state why Anderson was arrested. Court records did not show any recent criminal history under Anderson’s name.

Anderson, through his attorney, argued that his Fourth, Eighth and 14th amendment rights were violated. Those amendments protect citizens from unlawful search and seizure, cruel and unusual punishments and taking away life, liberty and property without due process of law.

He also alleged negligence by the city and the police department, and battery by the officers.

Anderson is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with compensation for the cost of medical care and attorneys fees.

