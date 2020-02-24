Lengthy Vagos Motorcycle Club trial ends with acquittals

Eight members of the Vagos Motorcycle Club were acquitted of all charges Monday in Las Vegas after a seven-month trial in a federal racketeering case.

Attorney Mark Fleming, left, walks with defendant Albert Lopez on Aug. 12, 2019, outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas following opening statements in the federal racketeering trial of eight Vagos Motorcycle Club members. The defendants were acquitted Monday of all charges. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eight members of the Vagos Motorcycle Club were acquitted of all charges Monday after a seven-month trial in a federal racketeering case.

“This is what happens when the government tries to put people away with tricks and liars,” defense attorney Dan Hill said shortly after the verdicts were announced.

Jurors deliberated for a total of about 17 hours before returning the verdicts.

“I’m grateful for the court’s time, the jury’s consideration and the diligent work of the assistant U.S. attorneys toward a verdict that the jury found to be fair and just,” said Nicholas Trutanich, the U.S. attorney for Nevada.

Asked if he believed the verdicts were fair and just, Trutanich said, “The jury’s spoken.”

Among those on trial were Vagos leaders Pastor “Tata” Palafox, Albert “Al” Lopez, Albert “Dragon Man” Perez, James “Jimbo” Gillespie and Ernesto “Romeo” Gonzalez.

At one point or another, according to federal authorities, each held rank on an international, regional or chapter level of the biker gang, which was formed in San Bernardino, California, in the mid-1960s and since has spread to at least seven countries. It is said to have 75 chapters in the United States, 54 of which are in Nevada and California.

Vagos members Bradley Michael Campos, Cesar Vaquera Morales and Diego Chavez Garcia also were on trial alongside the leaders.

The eight men were among nearly two dozen reputed Vagos members indicted in 2017 in connection with a laundry list of violent crimes characterized as a broad criminal conspiracy dating to 2005 and spanning more than a decade.

The 12-count indictment revealed for the first time an extensive, yearslong law enforcement operation through which state and federal authorities worked undercover to infiltrate an exclusive society and move up the hierarchy to attain “full-patched” status. Full-patched members are required to own Harley Davidson motorcycles and wear patches and colors to symbolize their ranking.

The Las Vegas trial was centered around the fatal September 2011 shooting of rival Hells Angels member Jeffrey Pettigrew inside a Sparks casino during Street Vibrations, an annual motorcycle festival. At the time of his death, Pettigrew was president of the Hells Angels chapter in San Jose, California.

Jurors heard two different versions of the shooting from the government and the defense throughout the lengthy trial, which was expected to wrap up late last year until ousted Vagos member Gary “Jabbers” Rudnick, the government’s key witness, admitted in September to lying under oath when he said the killing was a planned attack authorized by Palafox, then-international president of the club.

The government disavowed Rudnick, who had received immunity for his testimony against his former allies, but stood by its theory through the end of the trial that the shooting was an assassination involving a coordinated cover-up and threats of retaliation against members who cooperated with law enforcement.

“Now what Mr. Rudnick did on the witness stand is absolutely reprehensible,” federal prosecutor Daniel Schiess said earlier this month in his closing argument. “You have the right to reject all of the testimony, or you can look to the testimony and see if there is any truth to some of it.”

During closing arguments, the defense urged the jury to acquit the Vagos members, arguing that the government’s case was largely built on Rudnick’s lies.

A far cry from the murder described by prosecutors, defense attorney Michael Kennedy has said that Gonzalez was “acting in the defense of others” when he fired at Pettigrew, who after picking a fight with Vagos members drew his weapon first and began “actively shooting” on the casino floor alongside another Hells Angels member.

Garcia was shot in the leg and had to undergo at least two surgeries to save the limb.

The trial began with jury selection in late July. Some 50 witnesses were called during the trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.