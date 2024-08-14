Man accused in New Year’s Eve Strip shooting found competent

Jon Letzkus faces over 70 charges of discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area.

Jon Letzkus, who was arrested for firing a gun from a high rise on New Year's Eve morning, has been deemed mentally competent, which means his criminal case can continue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A man who is accused of firing shots from a high-rise near the Strip on New Year’s Eve has been deemed mentally competent, which means his criminal case can continue.

Jon Letzkus, 48, was arrested after Las Vegas police responded to multiple calls of gunshots just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard near the MGM Grand.

He faces more than 70 counts of discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area.

Letzkus did not appear at a hearing Wednesday before District Judge Christy Craig because he was in quarantine.

Craig found him competent to proceed with his case based on the findings of multiple doctors. She said she determined he was able to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense.

Public Defender Arlene Heshmati said she did not have a challenge to the competency finding.

Letzkus will return to Las Vegas Justice Court where a hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

