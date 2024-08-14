96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Man accused in New Year’s Eve Strip shooting found competent

Jon Letzkus, who was arrested for firing a gun from a high rise on New Year's Eve morning, has ...
Jon Letzkus, who was arrested for firing a gun from a high rise on New Year's Eve morning, has been deemed mentally competent, which means his criminal case can continue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Opening statements underway in trial for suspect in reporter’s murder — WATCH LIVE
Robert Telles arrives in court prior to jury selection on the second day of his murder trial at ...
3 takeaways from second day of murder trial in killing of RJ reporter
Ex-NFL player sentenced for death of girlfriend’s daughter, 5
Las Vegas teen tied to retired police chief’s death to get competency evaluation
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 11:14 am
 

A man who is accused of firing shots from a high-rise near the Strip on New Year’s Eve has been deemed mentally competent, which means his criminal case can continue.

Jon Letzkus, 48, was arrested after Las Vegas police responded to multiple calls of gunshots just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard near the MGM Grand.

He faces more than 70 counts of discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area.

Letzkus did not appear at a hearing Wednesday before District Judge Christy Craig because he was in quarantine.

Craig found him competent to proceed with his case based on the findings of multiple doctors. She said she determined he was able to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense.

Public Defender Arlene Heshmati said she did not have a challenge to the competency finding.

Letzkus will return to Las Vegas Justice Court where a hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Attorney wanted part of murder charge dismissed in Las Vegas cyclist’s killing
recommend 2
Michele Fiore faces federal wire fraud charges
recommend 3
Suspect in Red Rock casino stabbing held without bail
recommend 4
Security guard dies after Las Vegas supermarket shooting; bail set for suspect
recommend 5
Questions remain unanswered in case against former state lawmaker
recommend 6
Ex-NFL player sentenced for death of girlfriend’s daughter, 5