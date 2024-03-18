Man accused of stalking Lombardo refuses court appearance

Stanley Weaver III, who is accused of harassing Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family, refused to be transported from the jail for a court hearing.

Gov. Joe Lombardo gives a speech during the Nye County Lincoln Dinner at the Pahrump Nugget Banquet Hall on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A man accused of harassing Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family refused to appear in court again on Monday.

Stanley Weaver III, 28, faces three counts of aggravated stalking, three counts of stalking with use of the internet, arson and property destruction, court records show.

He is accused of stalking Lombardo and his family over the past few months, videotaping some of his actions while being prolific on social media. Prosecutors said that on March 3, Weaver went to a Las Vegas neighborhood to find the home of a relative of Lombardo’s and ended up throwing a rock at a home and breaking a window.

Weaver is also accused of attempting to burn down his own home, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson said.

Weaver was set to appear in court on Monday, after he was charged last week in a separate stalking case. He refused to be transported to court from the jail for Monday’s hearing.

Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman ordered Weaver to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in the stalking and arson case on Thursday.

He also refused to be transported to court for a hearing on March 7, when Goodman set bail for Weaver at $1 million.

Weaver remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.