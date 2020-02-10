Man admits plotting attack on Las Vegas synagogue

A man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal weapons charge for planning violent attacks against the Anti-Defamation League, a Las Vegas synagogue and a Fremont Street bar.

Conor Climo (LinkedIn)

Conor Climo signed a plea agreement that was filed Jan. 17 in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

According to the agreement, Climo “expressed biases and hatred against various racial and religious groups.”

“Defendant stated that he wanted to do more against the groups he hated by carrying out violent attacks against them,” the document states. “Defendant admitted to discussing plans for violent attacks online against the Anti-Defamation League, a local Las Vegas synagogue, and a local bar.”

According to the agreement, Climo claimed the unidentified bar catered to LGBTQ customers.

Climo, 24, is expected to face about three years in prison, according to the agreement. He will avoid trial and have to undergo mental health treatment and electronic computer monitoring after his release from prison.

The charge stems from bomb-making materials found at his Las Vegas home, the Department of Justice has said.

