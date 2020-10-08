Man charged after daughter died in locked car to be released from jail

The Las Vegas man facing child abuse charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter has posted bond after a court hearing Thursday morning.

Sidney Deal is instructed to turn and depart the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, following a hearing on child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 1-year-old daughter, Sayah, who died recently after being locked inside his car. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Artavia Wilson looks to her son Sidney Deal during his hearing on child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 1-year-old daughter Sayah at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Sayah died recently after being locked inside Deal's car.( L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Judge Amy Chelini addresses Sidney Deal during his hearing on child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 1-year-old daughter Sayah at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Sayah died recently after being locked inside Deal's car. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sidney Deal stands with paperwork during a hearing on child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 1-year-old daughter Sayah at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Sayah died recently after being locked inside Deal's car. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UPDATE: The Las Vegas man facing child abuse charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter has posted bond after a court hearing Thursday morning.

Sidney Deal, 27, posted the $20,000 bond and was to be released from jail. He is expected back in court on Dec. 3.

A Las Vegas man facing child abuse charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter who was locked in a car is expected to face a judge Thursday.

Sidney Deal, 27, remained jailed after police said his daughter, Sayah, was locked in a car Monday afternoon.

Police were hailed around 3:30 p.m. that day at 1719 H St., where the Metropolitan Police Department said Deal rejected offers to break the window or call a tow truck or locksmith.

Deal’s brother told police that Sidney Deal called and asked for their mother’s insurance information after locking his keys in the car but said the air conditioning was still running so the infant would be fine.

Deal’s girlfriend told police that she spent 23 minutes on hold with a locksmith but that Deal didn’t like the price the locksmith gave so he denied the services.

After about an hour, officers smashed a window and took the child out, but her body was in “rigor mortis,” according to Deal’s arrest report.

