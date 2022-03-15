58°F
Man charged in fatal overdose of mother, son waives hearing right

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 8:59 am
 
Charles Jackson appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in downtown ...
Charles Jackson appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Jackson was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder in the fentanyl overdose deaths of a mother and son in August, according to police records.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Charles Jackson appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in downtown ...
Charles Jackson appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in downtown ...
Charles Jackson appears in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in downtown ...
A man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to a mother and son who died from an overdose waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Charles Jackson, 40, appeared in front of Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman Tuesday at his first hearing since he was arrested Thursday.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, according to court records.

An arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department accused Jackson of selling a pink narcotic laced with fentanyl to Andrew White, 24.

On Aug. 11, police said a family member found White and his mother, Misty Turner, dead at an apartment in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, according to the arrest report. Both died from fentanyl toxicity.

Jackson’s public defender could not be reached for comment after the hearing.

Goodman agreed to keep Jackson’s bail at $250,000 Tuesday. He is housed in the Clark County Detention Center and a hearing was scheduled for April 14.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

