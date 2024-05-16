Bail set at $100K for man accused of killing Summerlin neighbor

Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini set the bail after attorneys said they had agreed to a bail of $100,000.

Eddi Moreno, who is accused of shooting and killing his next-door neighbor after the man allegedly exposed himself, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas judge set bail at $100,000 on Thursday for a man accused of shooting and killing his next-door neighbor during a dispute this week.

Defense attorney Peter Christiansen, who is representing 32-year-old Eddi Moreno, said he and prosecutors stipulated outside of court for the bail to be set at $100,000. Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini also ordered Moreno to stay away from his surviving neighbor and to have no guns in his home.

“No guns, period,” Chelini said. “Do you understand?”

“Yes, ma’am,” Moreno replied.

The attorneys did not present arguments on Christiansen’s bail setting. Court records show that bail was not addressed at an initial appearance earlier this week.

Christiansen and Eddi Moreno’s wife declined to speak with reporters following Thursday’s hearing.

According to his arrest report, Moreno’s wife told police that the neighbor her husband shot had exposed himself during an argument that erupted outside their houses when Moreno and his family arrived home from his daughter’s soccer game. The shooting was reported at 7:07 p.m. Monday in Summerlin, on the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place, near Hillpointe Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Moreno was arrested Monday night on suspicion of open murder in the death of 47-year-old Joe Moreno. The two men are not related.

A woman who identified herself as Joe Moreno’s girlfriend told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that her boyfriend was bipolar.

“He got killed for having a mental health issue,” the woman said.

Eddi Moreno’s wife told police that Joe Moreno exposed his genitals and began thrusting toward her husband, although Eddi Moreno told investigators he did not remember seeing the man’s exposed genitals, according to the report.

When the family had arrived home, Joe Moreno was pacing back in forth in front of his home and appeared to be upset, Eddi Moreno’s wife told police. She said Joe Moreno accused her husband of breaking into his house.

Eddi Moreno told police that he told his neighbor he would shoot if Joe Moreno approached him. According to the report, Eddi Moreno told police he shot his neighbor when Joe Moreno “rushed” him.

Police wrote in the arrest report that according to video footage, Joe Moreno was not standing on his neighbor’s property or looking into his backyard, even though Eddi Moreno was “adamant” that his neighbor had come onto his property. Police also noted in the arrest report that Joe Moreno did not have a weapon.

The judge ordered Eddi Moreno to appear in court again on Aug. 13. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.