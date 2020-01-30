Man charged in Las Vegas model’s killing arrested after missing court

A judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a man charged in the slaying of a 24-year-old model whose body authorities said was found encased in concrete.

Christopher Prestipino, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez, appears in court during his court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christopher Prestipino appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Prestipino and roommate Casandra Garrett are charged in the slaying of Esmeralda Gonzalez. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Christopher Prestipino, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez, appears in court during his court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man charged in the slaying of a 24-year-old model, whose body was found encased in concrete, was taken into custody Thursday after a judge issued an arrest warrant.

Christopher Prestipino, 45, faces murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, while his girlfriend faces a charge of harboring, concealing or aiding a felon.

He had been free on $500,000 bail, but District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered Prestipino’s arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing Thursday morning.Authorities said he was taken into custody within hours of the order.

Court documents allege that Prestipino and his roommate Casandra Garrett killed Gonzalez “with a poisonous substance and/or by strangulation.”

Gonzalez, who worked in the adult entertainment industry and had more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, lived about one-tenth of a mile from Prestipino.

Her Facebook profile indicated that she was from Michoacan, Mexico, and had studied at UNLV.

A UNLV spokesman said that a student named Esmeralda Gonzalez last attended the school in fall 2018 as an undergraduate majoring in communication studies.

Prosecutors have written in court papers that Prestipino took extensive measures to hide Gonzalez’s body after he strangled her and injected her with pool cleaner.

Gonzalez was last seen alive in the pre-dawn hours of May 31, when she was captured on residential surveillance video trying to open the door to a home in the 9000 block of West Torino Avenue, less than two-tenths of a mile from Prestipino’s home.

Prosecutors have alleged that Gonzalez was at Garrett and Prestipino’s residence in the 9000 block of Iron Cactus Avenue and that she was left tied up to a bedpost for an extended period of time before she was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.