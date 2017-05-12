Man charged in Las Vegas Strip bus killing found incompetent for trial

Rolando Cardenas, left, waits to make his initial court appearance on March 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Cardenas has been charged with killing one passenger and wounding another on a double-decker bus on March 25 on the Las Vegas Strip. (John Locher/AP)

A man accused of fatally shooting a bus passenger on the Strip in March was found incompetent to stand trial Friday.

Roland Bueno Cardenas, 55, of Las Vegas faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a firearm and discharging a gun within a vehicle.

The judge ordered him sent to a state mental health facility in Las Vegas for treatment that could lead to a competency finding and prosecution later.

Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Montana, was fatally shot on March 25 while getting off the tour bus in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He was sitting toward the front of the bus with his wife.

Another man who had been sitting near the stairwell, listening to music, also was wounded in the shooting.

Cardenas later told police that a man sat next to him in the back of a bus and threatened him, making him fear for his safety, according to an arrest report. He said he fired his handgun to scare the man but thought he was firing into the back of a seat. The rounds went through the wall surrounding the stairwell and struck the men as they were getting off.

