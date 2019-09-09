Man expected to plead guilty after driving over girlfriend after EDC

A 20-year-old man accused of driving over his girlfriend after she attended the Electric Daisy Carnival is expected to plead guilty to a felony battery charge.

Ryan Mansour (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ryan Mansour, right, charged with attempted murder for driving over his girlfriend after she attended EDC against his wishes, leaves the courtroom with his attorney Gabriel Grasso after his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 20-year-old man accused of driving over his girlfriend after she attended the Electric Daisy Carnival against his wishes is expected to plead guilty to a felony battery charge.

Ryan Mansour, free on $25,000 bail, told a judge Monday that he would plead guilty to battery with substantial bodily harm, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, along with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

But prosecutors are not expected to oppose a recommendation of four years’ probation at Mansour’s sentencing. His attorney, Gabriel Grasso, said the felony would be reduced to a gross misdemeanor should Mansour complete probation.

Mansour told police that he left work in late May to confront his girlfriend after he found pictures of her at the festival on Instagram.

After the two quarreled inside his car in the northwest valley, she stepped outside before his 2018 Hyundai Elantra rolled over her.

The victim was trapped under the car, her face near the exhaust, as Mansour and bystanders tried to free her. Mansour previously faced an attempted murder charge.

Grasso said Monday that Mansour has maintained that he did not intend to drive over the woman, who since has been released from the hospital. She told police she did not know whether Mansour had purposefully driven over her.

The woman suffered a broken leg, broken arm, broken pelvis, lacerated liver and collapsed lung, along with burns to her face and body.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.