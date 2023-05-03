Man gets life in prison for killing Las Vegas husband, wife

A Las Vegas judge sentenced a man to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 56 years for beating a couple to death nearly seven years ago.

Frank Interlicchia Jr. appears in court for sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Interlicchia Jr., who convicted of murder in the fatal beating of a husband and wife in their apartment in 2016, received two life sentences with the possibility of parole after 56 years. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 57-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for beating a husband and wife to death in their apartment nearly seven years ago.

In February, a jury convicted Frank Interlicchia Jr. of home invasion and two counts of murder with a deadly weapon for killing Kelly and Robin Naples on Sept. 20, 2016, inside their apartment near Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Prosecutors had accused Interlicchia, who had briefly been living with the couple, of beating the couple to death with “a ratchet and/or a cross pein hammer and/or a claw hammer,” according to court documents.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced Interlicchia to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 56 years.

Family members of the victims did not give a statement during the hearing.

Interlicchia told the judge that he was “not going to say nothing” about the case.

According to Interlicchia’s arrest report, a neighbor called police to report that Interlicchia had kicked in her door, and “was currently high and had hurt three to four people already.”

Police found Interlicchia inside the Naples’ apartment, covered in blood, standing over the body of 44-year-old Robin Naples. Both Robin and Kelly Naples, 64, were found with “massive wounds to their faces and heads.” Police found a bloody claw hammer and a wrench near their bodies, according to the arrest report.

Interlicchia initially faced the death penalty, but prosecutors announced in January that they would not seek capital punishment, court records show.

Defense attorney David Schieck said Wednesday that Interlicchia was high on heroin at the time of the killings.

“This was a situation involving no pre-planning, no premeditation,” Schieck said. “This was a situation that occurred quickly and was fueled by drug use by everybody involved.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck said that when Interlicchia took the stand to testify during trial, he “thumbed his nose at the victims, at their families.”

“I think that what’s most telling about the defendant and this case, is that without drugs, he was incapable of having any remorse for the crimes that he did,” the prosecutor said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.