Man sent to prison for Las Vegas 1-punch death

A 28-year-old man was sent to prison Tuesday for a punch-and-fall death outside a downtown Las Vegas lounge.

James Beach, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the one-punch death of Luis Campos, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Under a deal with prosecutors, James Beach must serve three to 10 years behind bars for voluntary manslaughter in the death of 45-year-old Luis Campos, a father of five, outside the Vanguard Lounge.

Campos, a resident of La Puente, California, died four days after he was struck once outside the Fremont Street Club in May 2017. He collapsed and likely hit his head, according to the Clark County coroner.

In 2008, Beach pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with a brawl between two groups of men in Las Vegas. He served five years in prison and was released in 2014.

