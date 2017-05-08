Man arrested in 1-punch death outside downtown Las Vegas bar

James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Luis Campos, 45, died this week after a stranger punched him once in the head for no apparent reason early Sunday outside of a downtown Las Vegas bar. Campos was in town for a brother's bachelor party. He leaves behind a wife and five children. Drake Garibay

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of killing a father of five with one punch on Fremont Street last week.

James Beach, 27, was arrested on a charge of open murder without incident on Sunday, according to police. Beach is accused of punching Luis Campos, 45, outside of Vanguard Lounge, 516 Fremont St., on April 30.

Beach is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Campos, of La Puente, California, was visiting with his younger brother to celebrate another brother’s bachelor party. He was supposed to be the best man in his brother’s upcoming wedding.

Witnesses said the attack was unprovoked. Campos’ brother, Drake Garibay, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the pair were waiting in line to enter Vanguard when Beach approached with another man.

“The taller guy walked right up to my brother’s face and said something like, ‘What are you looking at?’” Garibay said last week. “And he just struck my brother once. The whole thing was like, three, four seconds long.”

Campos collapsed, unconscious. Four days later, he was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

After punching Campos, Beach and the other man fled the scene. The Metropolitan Police Department detained the other man, but released him after questioning.

Reached Sunday night, Garibay said he didn’t expect a suspect would be arrested so soon, but he’s relieved to know he’s in custody.

“I feel good,” he said, “It feels better than I thought.”

Garibay and his family will bury his brother in a few days. He said he and his family are “hanging in there.”

“We got a big win today,” Garibay said. “It doesn’t bring my brother back, but it’s good to know they got him.”

