Man sentenced after fatal shooting at Las Vegas steakhouse

A 24-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Las Vegas restaurant was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge.

James Hull appears in court via videoconference for sentencing on a weapons charge at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

James Hull appears in court via videoconference for sentencing on a weapons charge at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 24-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Las Vegas restaurant was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge.

“There’s obviously the issue about whether self-defense could have been an issue in the case. Nonetheless, he should not have had that firearm,” prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci said during James Hull’s sentencing hearing.

Hull was accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Kesean Dedmon in the back on July 12 at the FireRock Steakhouse, 5990 Centennial Center Blvd., according to his arrest report.

Defense attorney Yi Lin Zheng said Wednesday that Hull showed up at the restaurant and someone else gave him a gun.

After his arrest, Hull told investigators that he “showed up with friends who all had guns and he felt he needed to protect himself and his family,” according to his arrest report.

District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Hull to one year and seven months to six years in prison for a felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

At the time of the shooting, Hull was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon, but his probation was revoked after he was arrested in July, court records show. In August, he was ordered to serve two years and four months to six years in prison for the charge.

Jones said Hull will serve both prison sentences at the same time.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Hull, who appeared over a video call, told the judge he took “full responsibility” for having a firearm at the restaurant.

“Every single day incarcerated (in prison) is a lesson learned for me,” he said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.