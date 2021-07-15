Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Las Vegas steakhouse

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in a northwest Las Vegas restaurant Monday night.

James Hull (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said James Hull, 24, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the killing of 20-year-old Kesean Dedmon at the FireRock Steakhouse, 5990 Centennial Center Blvd.

Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. Monday to the restaurant near U.S. Highway 95 and Ann Road after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting. Dedmon was dropped off a short time later at MountainView Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police did not immediately disclose why they believe Hull is connected to the shooting. Police said previously the killing happened during a party at the restaurant.

