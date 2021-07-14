Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 20-year-old man shot and killed during a party at a northwest Las Vegas steakhouse on Monday night.

Las Vegas police congregate in front of the FireRock Steakhouse in northwest Las Vegas early Tuesday to investigate a shooting that left one dead. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was 20-year-old Kesean Dedmon, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the back.

Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. Monday to the FireRock Steakhouse, at 5990 Centennial Center Boulevard, after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records and a statement from the department.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found evidence of a shooting. Dedmon was dropped off at Mountain View Hospital shortly after the shooting, where he died, police said.

Detectives believe Dedmon was at a party in the restaurant when an argument broke out, leading to the shooting, Metro said.

The suspected shooter fled the restaurant before officers arrived, police said. Court and jail records indicate no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Wednesday morning.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

