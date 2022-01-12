Man sentenced for killing 2 women on tribal land in 2018

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe to life in prison for the murders of two women on tribal land.

(Getty Images)

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe to life in prison for the murders of two women on tribal land.

In August, a jury found 43-year-old Stoney Prior guilty of shooting and killing the two women in January 2018 on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, located on the border of Nevada and Oregon. He shot the women at one of the victim’s homes, prosecutors have said.

Prior was convicted of two second-degree murder counts. U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks on Tuesday ordered Prior to serve two sentences of life in prison, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

The women, identified in court documents as Adeline Sam, 31, and Amy Hinkey, 40, also were members of the tribe.

Sam was shot in the head and neck with a shotgun, and Hinkey was shot once in the head and stomach and twice in the arm with a shotgun, according to a criminal complaint.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.