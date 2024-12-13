Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting spree

Christopher McDonnell pleaded guilty but mentally ill in October to 23 felony charges in connection with the multi-state shooting spree.

Christopher McDonnell, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to 23 felony charges in a 2020 shooting spree that targeted two dozen people and left one man dead, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge sentenced a man to life in prison on Friday for his role in a 2020 shooting spree that targeted two dozen people and left a 22-year-old dead.

Christopher McDonnell, 32, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in October to 23 felony charges, including first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and multiple counts of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle. Officials have said that McDonnell participated in a multi-state shooting spree with his brother, Shawn McDonnell, and his brother’s wife, Kayleigh Lewis.

Kevin Mendiola Jr., 22, of North Las Vegas, was killed in front of a 7-Eleven on the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway in the early hours of Thanksgiving day on Nov. 26, 2020.

During an emotional sentencing hearing on Friday, prosecutors asked for him to be sent to prison for longer than his natural life.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer noted that although McDonnell’s mental health troubles are well documented, the judge should consider the senselessness of the shooting.

“I think that hole and that trauma that’s been forced upon this family deserves a sentence that says this is completely unacceptable and needs to be punished,” Schwartzer said.

The judge followed prosecutors’ recommended sentence, ordering McDonnell to spend life in prison with the possibility of parole in 100 years, ultimately ensuring he will never be released.

Multiple other shootings happened on Henderson roads around the same time, police have previously said. The crimes continued into the Parker, Arizona, area where authorities said three people in a sedan carried out five more shootings before they were arrested.

Shawn McDonnell is facing the death penalty in connection with the case.

A status check for Kayleigh Lewis was held on Friday in a sealed courtroom, prosecutors said. It’s unclear what happened during the hearing, but Lewis now has a status check regarding sentencing scheduled for June, according to online court records.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Shawn McDonnell is still facing a terrorism charge, court records show, although the count was dropped in his brother’s case. In a statement to authorities, Christopher McDonnell said his brother told him to “shoot the Black guy” and referenced an “upcoming war.”

Mendiola was at the 7-Eleven that night with his girlfriend and younger brother, as they were “cruising” through the area to participate in a car-show meetup before Thanksgiving, their family members said. Both Mendiola’s girlfriend and brother were also shot and injured.

Schwartzer said that one of Mendiola’s last acts was to shield his girlfriend from the bullets.

“He did the most heroic thing one could ever do — he saved me, and I’ll never know why,” Mendiola’s girlfriend, Jayde Libby, said during the sentencing hearing.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.