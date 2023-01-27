Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed 13-year-old

Jose Marmolejo was sentenced to six years in prison with the possibility of parole after two years for a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy in March.

Jose Marmolejo (Henderson Police Department)

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy riding his scooter on a sidewalk.

District Judge Carli Kierny sentenced Jose Marmolejo to six years in prison, with the possibility of parole after two years, during a court hearing on Wednesday. Marmolejo was accused of driving up to 97 mph before losing control of his Ford Mustang and veering onto a sidewalk in front of Mannion Middle School, striking Rex Patchett in March.

Marmolejo pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of reckless driving, court records show.

Marmolejo’s defense attorney, Jess Marchese, said his client apologized and accepted responsibility for the crash during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, which was full of supporters for Rex’s family. Marmolejo received the maximum sentence for reckless driving, Marchese said.

“He’s a young kid, he did something really stupid and tragic,” Marchese said. “He can’t take it back.”

A witness who testified to a grand jury in April said that Marmolejo sped through a roundabout in the area shortly before the crash, according to court transcripts. A Henderson police officer testified that the Mustang then hit a “little speed hump,” and the driver lost control of the car.

“It is known in the area to kids who frequent this road that if you go fast enough you can make a jump right here,” the officer, Marc Rasmussen, testified.

Rex’s family has described him as an avid sports fan and sensitive child who cared about his fellow students at Mannion Middle School. At a memorial service in March, Rex’s grandfather said the boy was “courageous,” facing multiple health ailments during his life due to a genetic disorder.

“Life threw what to many of us would seem like a series of challenges at Rex, but Rex rejected a paradigm of negativity,” his uncle, Derek Sutherland, said during the memorial service.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewebrg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.